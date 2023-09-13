Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for Sept. 13, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Big Boi, the famous Atlanta rapper and one-half of OutKast, will perform this weekend on the University of Texas at Austin campus ahead of the Longhorns’ football game against Wyoming.

Big Boi’s Longhorn City Limits set will start around 5 p.m. Saturday — about two hours before kickoff — on the LBJ Lawn.

Hosted by UT Athletics, Longhorn City Limits is a free gameday concert held before UT home football games. The concert series started in 2018 as part of UT Athletics’ efforts to enhance the gameday atmosphere around Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Nelly, Third Eye Blind, Pat Green, Charley Crockett and Ghostland Observatory have performed as part of the concert series in previous years.

Big Boi performs “ATLiens” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Rapper Big Boi performs after a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 30, 2022. The Reds won 8-2. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Rapper Big Boi watches a game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

Tomar the FCs will kick off this weekend’s concert at 3:30 p.m.

There will be a silent disco after the game. With three live DJs, fans will receive a pair of headphones and can listen to any of the three music channels.