Big 12 Tournament: Longhorns look for TCU sweep to open quarterfinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KXAN) — Texas enters the Big 12 Tournament on a two-game skid after closing out the regular season against Baylor and Kansas, the conference’s two top teams.

The 22nd-ranked Longhorns look to start a postseason win streak Thursday, taking on TCU in the quarterfinals at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN2.

Texas (21-10) is 5-5 over its final 10 regular-season games, including a 75-66 win over the Horned Frogs in Austin on Feb. 23. All five of those losses were to the league’s top three teams, twice to Texas Tech and Baylor, along with the regular-season finale at Kansas.

“Another year in the Big 12, arguably, it’s the best league in the country year in and year out,” head coach Chris Beard said. “This year, nine teams have a chance to win the postseason tournament. We talked to our guys about trying to play our best game that’s what March is. We’re no different than anybody else. If you’re going to win games in this month, if you’re going to advance in this tournament and the next tournament then you’ve got to play your best.”

Oklahoma State is serving a postseason ban and will not play in this year’s tournament.

Texas beat TCU (19-11) in its first meeting 73-50 in Fort Worth in January. The Longhorns were led by 16 points and 8 rebounds from Timmy Allen. Allen was named 2nd Team All-Big 12 earlier this week.

The Horned Frogs won back-to-back games against Texas Tech and Kansas before closing with losses to Kansas and West Virginia. Mike Miles leads TCU in scoring at 15.5 points per game. Miles scored 15 in the first game against Texas and 17 points in the second game.

This is a quarterfinal matchup between two likely NCAA Tournament teams. According to bracket experts, Texas is expected to receive a No. 5 seed in the tournament. TCU is projected to the No. 8 seed line.

The winner will face the winner of Kansas and West Virginia/Kansas State Friday in the semifinals.

How to watch TCU vs. Texas

When: Thursday at 11:30 a.m. CT

Where: T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Mo.)

TV: ESPN 2

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network