Big 12 postpones Texas Women’s game against Baylor

Texas head coach Vic Schaefer stares at a game official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

IRVING (KXAN) — The Texas women’s basketball game against Baylor on Sunday has been postponed, the Big 12 announced today.

The Bears’ game against TCU for later tonight had already been postponed.

The Longhorns, who have dealt with their own covid issues, are still scheduled to take on Texas Tech tonight at the Erwin Center in their Big 12 home opener.

In the conference opener on Sunday, UT was down three players because of health and safety protocols. They had to cancel their final non-conference game against Alcorn State last week because of covid issues.

Texas will be looking to improve to 2-0 in Big 12 play. On Monday, the checked in at No. 9 in the AP Poll.