AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s the end of an era Friday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium as the No. 7 Texas Longhorns take on Texas Tech in the final Big 12 Conference game in Austin.

Along with Oklahoma, the Longhorns are moving to the Southeastern Conference next season and can clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game with a win over the upset-minded Red Raiders. A loss, however, complicates things and no one will know who is playing for the championship until Saturday’s games are done.

After allowing nine rushing yards in a 26-16 win over Iowa State last week on the road, the Longhorns are No. 4 nationally in rushing defense, allowing an average of 82.7 yards per game. Texas is now tied for first nationally with North Carolina State in third-down defense, allowing teams to convert 26.6% of the time. The Red Raiders are No. 66 in FBS in third-down conversions, earning a new set of downs almost 40% of the time, and they slide in at No. 50 in rushing offense with an average of 170.9 yards per game.

Texas Tech sophomore quarterback Behren Morton assumed the starting role after Tyler Shough broke his leg against West Virginia in the team’s Big 12 opener Sept. 23. Shough has been out since then and said he intended to transfer after the season, presumably leaving the job open for Morton to have long-term. Morton is 136-for-214 for 1,410 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. Football fans around the Austin area will know the guy who runs the ball for the Red Raiders a little better, however.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Tahj Brooks, a Manor native, has been sensational this season. Brooks is No. 3 in the country with 1,348 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, and he’s coming off a season-high 183-yard performance against Central Florida last week. He struggled to get going in the first two games of the season, but after that, he has rushed for more than 100 yards in every game except against Kansas State. He had 98 yards that game.

Live updates

14:37 1Q: Ryan Watts is down on the Texas Tech sideline after helping out on the first play from scrimmage, a boundary screen by the Red Raiders. Training staff is attending to him.

15:00 1Q: Texas won the coin toss and deferred its option to the second half, so they’ll kick to Texas Tech to get this one going.

Pregame: Texas is honoring all of its seniors before the game. Jordan Whittington is the last one to emerge from the tunnel and he gets the biggest roar of anybody. It’s time to play some football.