AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the Texas Longhorns embark on their final season as members of the Big 12 Conference, conference officials announced the breakdown of conference games for both men’s and women’s basketball on Thursday.

No times or dates have been announced, but both Texas programs know who they’ll play twice plus the team they’ll play only once during the conference season.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

With 14 teams in the Big 12 this year before the Longhorns and Oklahoma depart for the Southeastern Conference, Texas will play five teams twice and the other eight once for 18 conference games.

Texas men’s Big 12 opponents

Home-and-away: Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Home only: UCF, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State

Away only: BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas, TCU

Texas women’s Big 12 opponents

Home-and-away: Baylor, Oklahoma, Kansas State, TCU, Texas Tech

Home only: BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas

Away only: UCF, Houston, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

On the men’s side, what was considered the toughest conference in college basketball got tougher with the addition of Houston. The Cougars lost in the Sweet 16 last year to the Miami Hurricanes, the team that knocked Texas out in the Elite Eight. Led by head coach Kelvin Sampson, the Cougars went 33-4 last year with a perfect 11-0 record on the road.

On the women’s side, the Longhorns caught a bit of a break by playing Iowa State at Moody Center and not having to make the trip to Ames. Texas pounded the Cyclones 68-53 at home Jan. 15 last season before losing 66-61 Feb. 13 in Ames.

In a press release, the Big 12 said the opponent selections were based on, “a combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness.” The full schedule will be released at a later date, the conference said.