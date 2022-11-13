NORMAN, Okla. (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns volleyball team regained the No. 1 spot following the AVCA rankings release on Oct. 31, and they haven’t lost a set since then.

The Longhorns dropped Oklahoma in straight sets Saturday 25-14, 25-19, 25-10 at McCasland Field House behind a tremendous effort from the service line. Texas notched a season-high 12 aces including five by Keonilei Akana to lead the way.

Texas was dominant in the attack yet again, hitting .355 for the match while allowing the Sooners to hit just .125. The Longhorns duo of Logan Eggleston and Madisen Skinner had 13 kills each with Eggleston hitting .400 for the match. Skinner completed a double-double with 10 digs.

Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres had 35 assists with two aces and Zoe Fleck had 14 digs and chipped in four assists.

The Longhorns led the entire way in the first and third sets. In the second set, the Sooners work their way to a 15-14 lead, but the Longhorns went on a 7-1 run and eventually put that set away with relative ease.

Texas (19-1, 13-1 Big 12 Conference) plays Kansas at Gregory Gym on Wednesday at 6 p.m.