AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s time to see if Bijan Robinson can cut the mustard in the NFL.

The former Texas running back and 2022 Doak Walker Award winner was picked No. 8 overall in the first round by the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday in the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

He’s the first Texas running back taken in the draft since Houston selected D’Onta Foreman in the third round of the 2017 draft, and the first in the first round since the Bears took Cedric Benson with the No. 4 overall pick in 2005.

Robinson ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in March, the sixth-fastest time at the event.

Robinson left the 40 Acres as the Longhorns’ fourth-leading rusher with 3,410 yards over three seasons with back-to-back seasons rushing for more than 1,000 yards in 2021 and 2022. He was critical to the Longhorns’ 8-4 bounce-back season this year, particularly late in the season when head coach Steve Sarkisian began to run the ball more often. Robinson led the Big 12 Conference and was No. 5 in the country with 1,580 rushing yards, and his 18 touchdowns were good for No. 8 in the nation.

He played 31 games for the Longhorns out of Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, Arizona. As a recruit, 247Sports had Robinson as the No. 1 running back in the 2020 class and a 5-star recruit.

When it came to taking advantage of Name, Image and Likeness opportunities, Robinson scored just as many touchdowns off the field as he did on it. Since Bijan and dijon rhyme, it made perfect sense that he have his own line of mustard, cleverly titled “Bijan Mustardson.” He also had deals with C4 Energy, clothing companies Rhoback and Centre, Beats by Dre headphones, Kendra Scott, Athletic Brewing, Raisin’ Canes and Lamborghini of Austin among others.