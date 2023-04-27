HOUSTON (KXAN) — Not many teenagers are in the news quite as much as Texas freshman quarterback Arch Manning. The highly-touted recruit joins the Longhorns with a well-known name and very high expectations.

In the modern-day college athletics landscape, Name Image and Likeness (NIL) has greatly changed the way student athletes can market themselves and make money. Athletes have struck deals with all sorts of organizations, like former Texas star running back Bijan Robinson working with Lamborghini Austin.

While Manning has not played a down of football at the college level yet, his name value is on par with some of the biggest in the sport. But he does not plan to capitalize on any of those potential financial opportunities right now.

At a luncheon at the Touchdown Club in Houston Wednesday, Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian was asked about his freshman quarterback. When asked from the crowd how much Arch Manning cost Texas, Sarkisian said”zero.”

Sarkisian noted that many believe Texas was able to land Manning because of an NIL deal but it was in reality just a text from Arch’s father Cooper saying that the quarterback would be committing to the Longhorns. Sarkisian added that Cooper told him Arch is coming to Texas because he loves the university, coaches and program, not an NIL deal.

Sarkisian said after the Orange-White Spring Game earlier in April that he’s comfortable saying Quinn Ewers is the team’s starting quarterback. For Manning, it sounds like that means no NIL deals at the moment.

“The beauty of it for us, here’s a guy whose NIL value of whatever it is – and this guy’s grandpa won’t let him take NIL money,” said Sarkisian. “[Archie] said, ‘You can take NIL money when you become a player, when you start.’ I thought that was a pretty good message from Archie.”

Manning and the Longhorns will head back into offseason training starting June 1. Texas opens the regular season on Sept. 2 against Rice at Darrell K-Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.