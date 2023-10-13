AUSTIN (KXAN) – The sale of a trading card featuring a sought-after University of Texas quarterback will benefit children and families in Central Texas hospitals, according to St. David’s HealthCare and St. David’s Foundation.

They said Tuesday Arch Manning donated the money made from the sale of his first 1-of-1 Prizm Black autographed Panini America trading card to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas.

According to the announcement, the proceeds totaled $102,500 for Manning’s first donation of his college football career.

As KXAN reported in July, the card auction for charity is part of Manning’s first NIL agreement while playing for Texas. He signed a multi-year deal with Panini America that include exclusive trading card rights and other marketing appearances and activations, but as far as receiving any of the money, he’s got to see time on the field first.

In the offseason, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said Manning wasn’t taking NIL money until he played at UT. That directive was issued by his grandfather, former NFL quarterback Archie Manning.

“Helping children is something that has always been important to my family, and when a child is sick, there’s nothing more comforting than being near the people who love you,” Manning said. “Ronald McDonald House helps families with a child in the hospital by keeping them together. This donation will support Central Texas children and families during a challenging time in their lives.”

Manning toured St. David’s North Austin Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and visited with former patients and their families who received services from Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas.

“When we heard that Arch wanted to donate the proceeds from the sale of his trading card to a Central Texas nonprofit, we were happy to help,” Denise Bradley, vice president of marketing and corporate affairs at St. David’s HealthCare, said. “We engaged St. David’s Foundation to help Arch fulfill his wishes of donating to a nonprofit that serves children and their families, and I can’t think of a more relevant cause than Ronald McDonald House.”

“We are incredibly honored to be the first nonprofit that Arch has donated to during his college football career,” Derrick Lesnau, interim CEO and COO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas, said. “As our hospital partners expand their advanced specialty care and our Central Texas population continues to grow, we have consistently been beyond our capacity at the Ronald McDonald House, turning away six out of every 10 families who need us because our House is so full. Generous gifts like Arch’s make a significant impact on our programs and the families we serve.”