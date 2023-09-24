AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas’ upcoming showdown with the Kansas Jayhawks will be a top-25 matchup at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The Longhorns stayed at No. 3 but the Jayhawks jumped up to No. 24 behind a 38-27 win over BYU. The Jayhawks are now the third team from the Big 12 Conference in the rankings, joining Texas and No. 14 Oklahoma.

Texas takes on Kansas at 2:30 p.m. CT, Saturday. The game will be aired on ABC.

The top three teams in the poll remained the same as the previous week — Georgia, Michigan and Texas — but Ohio State moved up two spots to No. 4 after the Buckeyes’ walk-off 17-14 win over Notre Dame. Florida State dropped one spot to No. 5 after an overtime win 31-24 over Clemson, quarterbacked by former Westlake star Cade Klubnik.

With Penn State at No. 6, the remainder of the top 10 are from the Pac-12. Washington moved up a spot to No. 7, and somehow Southern California dropped three spots to No. 8 after a 56-10 win over Stanford. Oregon’s 42-6 win over Colorado moved them up to No. 9 and dropped the Buffaloes out of the rankings while Utah moved up one to No. 10.

Missouri, Kansas and Fresno State moved into the AP poll after being out of it last week.

The Longhorns moved up one spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll to No. 5.