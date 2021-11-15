AP Poll: Texas ranked No. 8 after loss to Gonzaga

Texas head coach Chris Beard directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns dropped to No. 8 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after a 1-1 week with a loss at No. 1 Gonzaga.

The Longhorns dropped from their preseason ranking of No. 5 while the top three teams further cemented their places in the poll. Gonzaga, UCLA, Kansas, Michigan and Villanova make up the top five.

This week, Texas begins a stretch of five straight games in Austin. The Longhorns will play Northern Colorado, San Jose State and California Baptist as part of the Abe Lemons Classic before hosting Sam Houston State in a student-only game at Gregory Gymnasium on Nov. 29

No. 9 Baylor is the other Big 12 team in this week’s rankings. Texas Tech and Oklahoma State are in the receiving votes category. Houston is ranked No. 15.

AP Poll – Nov. 15

1. Gonzaga (55) 2-0 1517 1 2. UCLA (6) 2-0 1450 2 3. Kansas 2-0 1400 3 4. Michigan 2-0 1252 6 5. Villanova 1-1 1232 4 6. Purdue 2-0 1223 7 7. Duke 3-0 1143 9 8. Texas 1-1 1058 5 9. Baylor 1-0 1010 8 10. Illinois 2-0 920 11 11. Memphis 2-0 886 12 12. Oregon 2-0 802 13 13. Kentucky 1-1 773 10 14. Alabama 2-0 743 14 15. Houston 2-0 655 15 16. Arkansas 2-0 646 16 17. Tennessee 2-0 575 18 18. North Carolina 2-0 506 19 19. Ohio St. 2-0 438 17 20. Maryland 3-0 306 21 21. Auburn 2-0 286 22 22. St. Bonaventure 2-0 280 23 23. UConn 2-0 236 24 24. Florida 2-0 141 – 25. Southern Cal 2-0 63 –

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan St. 18, Arizona 15, Florida St. 15, Colorado St. 15, Iowa 13, Xavier 12, Syracuse 12, Oklahoma St. 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi St. 6, St. John’s 4, Drake 3, LSU 3, Furman 2, Virginia 2, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.