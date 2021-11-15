AP Poll: Texas ranked No. 8 after loss to Gonzaga

Horns Report

by: , Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Texas head coach Chris Beard directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns dropped to No. 8 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after a 1-1 week with a loss at No. 1 Gonzaga.

The Longhorns dropped from their preseason ranking of No. 5 while the top three teams further cemented their places in the poll. Gonzaga, UCLA, Kansas, Michigan and Villanova make up the top five.

This week, Texas begins a stretch of five straight games in Austin. The Longhorns will play Northern Colorado, San Jose State and California Baptist as part of the Abe Lemons Classic before hosting Sam Houston State in a student-only game at Gregory Gymnasium on Nov. 29

No. 9 Baylor is the other Big 12 team in this week’s rankings. Texas Tech and Oklahoma State are in the receiving votes category. Houston is ranked No. 15.

AP Poll – Nov. 15

1. Gonzaga (55)2-015171
2. UCLA (6)2-014502
3. Kansas2-014003
4. Michigan2-012526
5. Villanova1-112324
6. Purdue2-012237
7. Duke3-011439
8. Texas1-110585
9. Baylor1-010108
10. Illinois2-092011
11. Memphis2-088612
12. Oregon2-080213
13. Kentucky1-177310
14. Alabama2-074314
15. Houston2-065515
16. Arkansas2-064616
17. Tennessee2-057518
18. North Carolina2-050619
19. Ohio St.2-043817
20. Maryland3-030621
21. Auburn2-028622
22. St. Bonaventure2-028023
23. UConn2-023624
24. Florida2-0141
25. Southern Cal2-063

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan St. 18, Arizona 15, Florida St. 15, Colorado St. 15, Iowa 13, Xavier 12, Syracuse 12, Oklahoma St. 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi St. 6, St. John’s 4, Drake 3, LSU 3, Furman 2, Virginia 2, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

