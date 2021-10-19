AP Poll: Texas Longhorns women’s basketball starts season at No. 25

Doug Feinberg, AP

Texas’s Lauren Ebo (1), Joanne Allen-Taylor (11), Celeste Taylor and Audrey Warren celebrate after an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland in the Sweet 16 round of the Women’s NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Texas won 64-61. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Vic Schaefer’s Texas Longhorns enter the 2021-22 season ranked in the Associated Press preseason poll.

Fresh off an Elite Eight appearance in the 2020 NCAA Tournament, the Longhorns come in at No. 25 in the women’s basketball media poll that was released Tuesday.

The Big 12 has four programs ranked, led by No. 7 Baylor with new head coach Nicki Collen. The Bears are joined by the Cyclones, No. 19 West Virginia.

South Carolina is No. 1 with 14 first-place votes. UConn is at No. 2 ahead of defending national champion Stanford, Maryland and North Carolina State.

Texas A&M is one of four teams from the SEC ranked in the top 25. Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers are in the receiving votes category of the poll.

AP Poll – Oct. 19

1. South Carolina (14)0-07056
2. UConn (10)0-06961
3. Stanford (5)0-06822
4. Maryland0-06327
5. NC State0-05893
6. Louisville0-05758
7. Baylor0-05225
8. Indiana0-052112
9. Iowa0-0513
10. Oregon0-047923
11. Michigan0-040316
12. Iowa St.0-0376
13. Kentucky0-036818
14. Oregon St.0-0273
15. Tennessee0-024413
16. Florida St.0-0231
17. Ohio St.0-019722
17. Georgia Tech0-0197
19. West Virginia0-019217
20. UCLA0-01759
21. South Florida0-014619
22. Arizona0-013511
23. Texas A&M0-01234
24. Virginia Tech0-098
25. Texas0-079

Others receiving votes: Georgia 65, Michigan St. 63, Florida Gulf Coast 43, Missouri St. 18, South Dakota 13, BYU 11, LSU 10, Arkansas 10, Washington St 9, Notre Dame 8, Oklahoma St. 8, DePaul 6, Belmont 5, Oklahoma 3, South Dakota St. 1, Mississippi 1.

