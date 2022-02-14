AP Poll: No. 20 Texas basketball set for big week against OU, Texas Tech

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Texas Longhorns closed out a gauntlet stretch of five straight games against ranked opponents with a 3-2 record. It doesn’t take away the sting of Saturday’s 17-point loss at No. 7 Baylor for head coach Chris Beard.

Beard said his team’s performance wasn’t up to standard. Ranked No. 20 in the newest AP Poll released Monday, the Longhorns will have to correct the mistakes quickly, traveling across the Red River to face Oklahoma Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT. You can watch the game on ESPN2.

Texas stayed in the same spot in the poll after a 1-1 week that featured a quality win over No. 6 Kansas in Austin. The Jayhawks actually moved up two spots this week. Baylor moved up three spots to No. 7.

Texas Tech is ranked No. 11 this week after a 1-1 week with a loss at Oklahoma Tuesday. The Red Raiders rebounded with a home win against TCU over the weekend.

Gonzaga reclaimed the No. 1 spot after Auburn’s loss to Arkansas last Tuesday. Arizona, Kentucky and Purdue round out the top five.

AP Poll – Feb. 14

1. Gonzaga (56) 21-2 1496 2 2. Auburn (4) 23-2 1413 1 3. Arizona 22-2 1370 4 4. Kentucky 21-4 1350 5 5. Purdue 22-4 1163 3 6. Kansas 20-4 1151 8 7. Baylor 21-4 1148 10 8. Providence 21-2 1093 11 9. Duke 21-4 1073 7 10. Villanova 19-6 911 15 11. Texas Tech 19-6 858 9 12. Illinois 18-6 778 13 13. UCLA 17-5 711 12 14. Houston 20-4 700 6 15. Wisconsin 19-5 631 14 16. Tennessee 18-6 595 19 17. Southern Cal 21-4 554 21 18. Ohio St. 15-6 503 16 19. Michigan St. 18-6 485 17 20. Texas 18-7 410 20 21. Murray St. 24-2 290 23 22. Wyoming 21-3 190 – 23. Arkansas 19-6 158 – 24. UConn 17-7 112 24 25. Alabama 16-9 80 –

Others receiving votes: Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado St. 29, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, South Dakota St. 3, Toledo 3, Miami 3, Boise St. 3, San Francisco 2, Belmont 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1.