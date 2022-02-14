AP Poll: No. 20 Texas basketball set for big week against OU, Texas Tech

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Texas Longhorns closed out a gauntlet stretch of five straight games against ranked opponents with a 3-2 record. It doesn’t take away the sting of Saturday’s 17-point loss at No. 7 Baylor for head coach Chris Beard.

Beard said his team’s performance wasn’t up to standard. Ranked No. 20 in the newest AP Poll released Monday, the Longhorns will have to correct the mistakes quickly, traveling across the Red River to face Oklahoma Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT. You can watch the game on ESPN2.

Texas stayed in the same spot in the poll after a 1-1 week that featured a quality win over No. 6 Kansas in Austin. The Jayhawks actually moved up two spots this week. Baylor moved up three spots to No. 7.

Texas Tech is ranked No. 11 this week after a 1-1 week with a loss at Oklahoma Tuesday. The Red Raiders rebounded with a home win against TCU over the weekend.

Gonzaga reclaimed the No. 1 spot after Auburn’s loss to Arkansas last Tuesday. Arizona, Kentucky and Purdue round out the top five.

AP Poll – Feb. 14

1. Gonzaga (56)21-214962
2. Auburn (4)23-214131
3. Arizona22-213704
4. Kentucky21-413505
5. Purdue22-411633
6. Kansas20-411518
7. Baylor21-4114810
8. Providence21-2109311
9. Duke21-410737
10. Villanova19-691115
11. Texas Tech19-68589
12. Illinois18-677813
13. UCLA17-571112
14. Houston20-47006
15. Wisconsin19-563114
16. Tennessee18-659519
17. Southern Cal21-455421
18. Ohio St.15-650316
19. Michigan St.18-648517
20. Texas18-741020
21. Murray St.24-229023
22. Wyoming21-3190
23. Arkansas19-6158
24. UConn17-711224
25. Alabama16-980

Others receiving votes: Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado St. 29, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, South Dakota St. 3, Toledo 3, Miami 3, Boise St. 3, San Francisco 2, Belmont 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1.

