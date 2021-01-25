AP Poll: Longhorns remain No. 5 with uncertain week ahead

Texas’ Andrew Jones (1) is congratulated by teammates, including Greg Brown (4), after making a three-point basket against Oklahoma State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Longhorns didn’t play last week after COVID-19 issues at other Big 12 programs postponed both of their scheduled games. As a result of inactivity, Texas remained at the No. 5 spot in the Associated Press poll released on Monday.

This week’s Texas games are teetering toward uncertainty after Longhorns head coach Shaka Smart’s announcement that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Smart released a statement saying he is working remotely and isolating from the team and his family.

Right now, Tuesday’s home game against OU is still on the schedule for a 6 p.m. tipoff, according to a UT spokesperson. The Longhorns are scheduled to travel to face Kentucky as part of the Big 12-SEC Challenge on Saturday.

If Texas plays this week, associate head coach K.T. Turner will be acting head coach.

Texas (11-2, 5-1 Big 12) was jumped by Michigan in the poll. Gonzaga, Baylor and Villanova still own the top three spots. Houston is right behind the Longhorns at No. 6.

No. 10 Texas Tech returned to the top 10 ahead of its showdown at No. 11 West Virginia on Monday night.

Mired in a three-game losing streak, Kansas fell to No. 15 in the polls. The Jayhawks lost at Baylor and at Oklahoma last week. With the win over Kansas, Oklahoma appeared in the polls at No. 24.

AP Poll – Jan. 25

RecordPtsPrv
1. Gonzaga (61)15-015971
2. Baylor (3)14-015392
3. Villanova10-114593
4. Michigan13-113767
5. Texas11-213415
6. Houston13-112818
7. Iowa12-312144
8. Virginia10-2106713
9. Alabama13-3103918
10. Texas Tech11-495412
11. West Virginia10-486914
12. Missouri10-283319
13. Ohio St.12-481015
14. Wisconsin12-475710
15. Kansas10-56659
16. Florida St.9-2656
17. Creighton11-464011
18. Tennessee10-36386
19. Illinois10-541522
20. Virginia Tech11-324216
21. Minnesota11-522317
22. Saint Louis7-121825
23. UCLA12-315724
24. Oklahoma9-4151
25. Louisville10-3117

Others receiving votes: Boise St. 108, Drake 75, Colorado 59, Southern Cal 50, Oklahoma St. 49, Oregon 49, Florida 37, UConn 20, Winthrop 16, Xavier 14, Loyola of Chicago 12, BYU 11, Purdue 11, Belmont 9, Clemson 8, St. Bonaventure 6, Toledo 4, Arizona 4.



