AP Poll: Longhorns remain No. 5 with uncertain week ahead

Texas’ Andrew Jones (1) is congratulated by teammates, including Greg Brown (4), after making a three-point basket against Oklahoma State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Longhorns didn’t play last week after COVID-19 issues at other Big 12 programs postponed both of their scheduled games. As a result of inactivity, Texas remained at the No. 5 spot in the Associated Press poll released on Monday.

This week’s Texas games are teetering toward uncertainty after Longhorns head coach Shaka Smart’s announcement that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Smart released a statement saying he is working remotely and isolating from the team and his family.

Right now, Tuesday’s home game against OU is still on the schedule for a 6 p.m. tipoff, according to a UT spokesperson. The Longhorns are scheduled to travel to face Kentucky as part of the Big 12-SEC Challenge on Saturday.

If Texas plays this week, associate head coach K.T. Turner will be acting head coach.

Texas (11-2, 5-1 Big 12) was jumped by Michigan in the poll. Gonzaga, Baylor and Villanova still own the top three spots. Houston is right behind the Longhorns at No. 6.

No. 10 Texas Tech returned to the top 10 ahead of its showdown at No. 11 West Virginia on Monday night.

Mired in a three-game losing streak, Kansas fell to No. 15 in the polls. The Jayhawks lost at Baylor and at Oklahoma last week. With the win over Kansas, Oklahoma appeared in the polls at No. 24.

AP Poll – Jan. 25

Record Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (61) 15-0 1597 1 2. Baylor (3) 14-0 1539 2 3. Villanova 10-1 1459 3 4. Michigan 13-1 1376 7 5. Texas 11-2 1341 5 6. Houston 13-1 1281 8 7. Iowa 12-3 1214 4 8. Virginia 10-2 1067 13 9. Alabama 13-3 1039 18 10. Texas Tech 11-4 954 12 11. West Virginia 10-4 869 14 12. Missouri 10-2 833 19 13. Ohio St. 12-4 810 15 14. Wisconsin 12-4 757 10 15. Kansas 10-5 665 9 16. Florida St. 9-2 656 – 17. Creighton 11-4 640 11 18. Tennessee 10-3 638 6 19. Illinois 10-5 415 22 20. Virginia Tech 11-3 242 16 21. Minnesota 11-5 223 17 22. Saint Louis 7-1 218 25 23. UCLA 12-3 157 24 24. Oklahoma 9-4 151 – 25. Louisville 10-3 117 –

Others receiving votes: Boise St. 108, Drake 75, Colorado 59, Southern Cal 50, Oklahoma St. 49, Oregon 49, Florida 37, UConn 20, Winthrop 16, Xavier 14, Loyola of Chicago 12, BYU 11, Purdue 11, Belmont 9, Clemson 8, St. Bonaventure 6, Toledo 4, Arizona 4.