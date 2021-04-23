Anyone can attend the Texas Longhorns Orange-White spring game — here’s what you need to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns will wrap up spring football practice at the Orange-White Game Saturday afternoon at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

This will be the first opportunity to catch the newest version of the Longhorns under new head coach Steve Sarkisian. The scrimmage, set for 1 p.m. Saturday, caps off the 15 spring practices allotted by the NCAA.

This will be the last day of organized team activities for the Longhorns until preseason practice for the 2021 season. There will be player-led workouts during the summer.

Admission for the Orange-White game is free, but there will be safety and distancing protocols in place for stadium seating, according to Texas Athletics.

Fans are expected to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing — even if they are already vaccinated from COVID-19.

Seating at the game

Texas Athletics says seating will first be available in the lower bowl on a first-come, first-served basis. Anyone sitting in Sections 3 though 6 should follow the orange stickers that have been placed on the backs of the seats to indicate available seats.

If all available lower bowl seats are filled, the north and east upper bowls will be opened up for additional capacity.

The gates will open at 12 p.m. You can enter the stadium through Gates 7, 8, 25, 27, 28, and 31.

Gameday experiences

Tailgating will not be allowed on campus before or after the game. The normal game day festivities prior to the COVID-19 pandemic — Bevo Boulevard, Smokey’s Midway and Longhorn City Limits — will also not happen Saturday.

The Frank Denius Family University of Texas Athletics Hall of Fame in the north end zone will also be closed.

UT says it is planning for full capacity at home games during the 2021 football season, and they expect all of the pregame experiences to return in September, as well.

UT wrote on its website: “We look forward to these amazing experiences returning in the fall.”

The south end zone at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is still under construction, so the video board and audio system will not be working. That portion of the stadium is expected to be ready for the start of the 2021 season.

All bags larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, including purses and diaper bags, must be clear plastic and no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″.

Parking

Free parking will be available for all fans at certain parking garages, including San Jacinto, Trinity, and East Campus Garages, on Saturday from 7 a.m. until midnight.

Fans may also park for free in Lots 37, 38, 39, and 40 just east of the LBJ Library, according to Texas Athletics.

UT says ADA parking will be available in Manor Garage on the east side of the stadium. To access ADA parking, please display your state issued ADA credentials at Red River St./Clyde Littlefield Dr. checkpoint. From there, you’ll be directed by gameday officials to Manor Garage.