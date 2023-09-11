AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s another late kick for the Texas Longhorns when they face the Baylor Bears on Sept. 23.

Set for McLane Stadium in Waco, the No. 4 Longhorns and Bears will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on ABC, Texas Athletics announced Monday. Texas and Baylor have split their last four games in Waco with the Bears claiming victory 31-24 the last time the teams played at McLane Stadium in 2021. Last season in Austin, the Longhorns topped the Bears 38-27 in the regular season finale.

Texas is 6-4 against Baylor in the previous 10 games and leads the overall series 80-28-4. Texas is 31-18-2 all-time in Waco.

It will be the third consecutive primetime kickoff for the Longhorns who host Wyoming at 7 p.m. Saturday. Texas is 2-0 coming off perhaps the biggest win in recent program history 34-24 over Alabama on the road. Baylor, meanwhile, is 0-2 after losses to Texas State and No. 12 Utah to start the season. The Bears play the Long Island Sharks at 11 a.m. Saturday. The game against the Longhorns will be Baylor’s fourth consecutive home game.