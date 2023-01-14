AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 10 Texas was down at halftime for the second consecutive game at Moody Center on Saturday, but as the cliche goes — the comeback was bigger than the setback.

The Longhorns rallied from a 10-point deficit early in the second half to beat Texas Tech 72-70 and hand the Red Raiders their fifth straight Big 12 Conference loss. Texas came back from an 18-point deficit against No. 17 TCU on Wednesday to win, and it was Jabari Rice again who sealed the win from the foul line.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

“I’m trying to do whatever the team needs me to do,” Rice said. “We just needed to get more stops on the defensive end to create our offense. We moved the ball and things clicked.”

With Texas hanging on to a 66-63 lead with 0:21 seconds left, Rice calmly stepped to the foul line and drained five foul shots down the stretch, each time answering a Texas Tech bucket to keep the Longhorns out in front, similar to what he did against the Horned Frogs.

“He’s a winner and a tough kid,” Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams said about Rice. “He’s got that unique shot fake that we talked about all week, and he got us on it a couple of times. He comes off the bench and gives them a lot of energy and plays hard.”

The Red Raiders didn’t go down without a fight. Pop Isaacs and De’Vion Harmon hit big 3-pointers with less than 30 seconds left in the game, but Texas did just enough from the free throw line to hang on, making 9-of-11 in the final 1:37.

“We knew we’d get a well-coached team ready to play at a high level,” Longhorns interim head coach Rodney Terry said. “They’re a team that you can’t pay attention to their record and they could have easily had three wins instead of five losses.”

Texas forward Timmy Allen (0) drives around Texas Tech guard De’Vion Harmon (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas forward Brock Cunningham, right, celebrates with fans following the team’s win over Texas Tech in an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas forward Christian Bishop (32) celebrates a play against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Sir’Jabari Rice (10) looks to shoot Texas Tech forward Fardaws Aimaq (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas Tech forward Daniel Batcho (12) is blocked by Texas forward Dillon Mitchell, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas Tech guard Jaylon Tyson (20) grabs a rebound over Texas forward Dylan Disu, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas Tech guard Pop Isaacs (2) drives around Texas guard Sir’Jabari Rice (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas Tech guard Pop Isaacs (2) drives to the basket against Texas guard Tyrese Hunter (4) and forward Dillon Mitchell (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas Tech guard Lamar Washington, right, drives to the basket against Texas forward Dylan Disu, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas acting head coach Rodney Terry talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas forward Dylan Disu (1) drives around Texas Tech forward Fardaws Aimaq (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Sir’Jabari Rice, center, battle Texas Tech guard Jaylon Tyson, left, and forward Fardaws Aimaq (11) for control of the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams, left, talks with forward Kevin Obanor (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Sir’Jabari Rice (10) drives to the basket against Texas Tech guard De’Vion Harmon (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas Tech guard Pop Isaacs (2) drives to the basket against Texas guard Tyrese Hunter (4) and forward Dillon Mitchell (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Marcus Carr (5) and forward Timmy Allen (0) celebrate with fans after their win over Texas Tech in an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Marcus Carr (5) and guard Sir’Jabari Rice (10) celebrate their win over Texas Tech in an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Marcus Carr (5) and guard Sir’Jabari Rice (10) celebrate after their win over Texas Tech in an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Marcus Carr (5) drives around Texas Tech forward Fardaws Aimaq, second from right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Arterio Morris (2) celebrates with fans after scoring against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas forward Timmy Allen, right, drives past Texas Tech forward Kevin Obanor, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Marcus Carr (5) shoots past Texas Tech guard Pop Isaacs (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas Tech held a big advantage on the boards, 40-32, and Terry challenged the team at halftime when they went into the break down nine points.

“We knew we’d get their best games in terms of how hard they’d play,” Terry said. “We needed to play more assertively and make more decisive plays. We were a little timid to start the game, and we want to play in attack mode on both ends of the floor.”

In the second half, the Longhorns shot nearly 52% from the field, making 14-of-27 shots to spark the comeback win. In the first half, Texas was just 9-for-26 and 2-for-13 from 3-point range. The difference in offense from the first half to the second half was evident in those numbers alone.

One of the six 3-point shots Texas hit in the second half came from senior guard Brock Cunningham. It was his only points of the game, but the big shot came at exactly the right time for Texas. With 1:06 left in the game and the Longhorns clinging to a 60-58 lead, Carr found a wide-open Cunningham, and the Westlake product cashed in a shot from the top of the key to push the lead to multiple possessions.

Before Isaacs made a 3-pointer with 31.2 second left, Texas Tech hadn’t made a field in the previous 4:07. An out-of-bounds call that originally went to Texas was overturned on review to give the Red Raiders an extra possession and Isaacs delivered.

Carr led Texas with 20 points on 7-of-18 shooting with six rebounds and three assists. Rice scored 18 points and was 8-for-10 from the foul line. Timmy Allen pitched in 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting for the Longhorns, and he gave the team a shot of life early in the second half to help key the run that brought them back in the game.

“We’ve got a team with a lot of great players,” Carr said. “When a guy like Timmy gets in his groove, he’s able to get us going.”

Texas blocked eight shots with Dylan Disu leading the way with four and the Longhorns had 7 steals. Texas narrowly led the turnover battle, forcing 15 and committing 14.

Isaacs led all scorers with 23 points on 7-of-19 shooting and 5-of-9 from 3-point range. Harmon had 13 points and Farwads Aimaq has 12 points for the Red Raiders.

Texas (15-2, 4-1 Big 12 Conference) travels to Ames, Iowa for a pivotal Big 12 game against the Iowa State Cyclones on Tuesday. Texas Tech (10-7, 0-5) takes on Baylor at home Tuesday.