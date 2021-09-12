Analysis: Texas Longhorns served harsh dose of reality by bully Arkansas

Watch KXAN’s breakdown of the 40-21 Texas Longhorns loss in the video player above.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns offense was constantly under pressure, dealing with a defensive line that dominated the line of scrimmage and the hostile environment of Razorbacks Stadium Saturday night.

Steve Sarkisian was dealt a harsh dose of reality of how far the Longhorns need to go before becoming true contenders after a 40-21 loss to Arkansas.

The Texas offensive line was overmatched, failing to create running room for the Longhorns running backs. Starting quarterback Hudson Card struggled mightily, completing eight of his 15 passing attempts for 61 yards.

Casey Thompson replaced Card late in the third quarter and provided some solid work for Texas, scoring two fourth quarter touchdowns. Too little, too late.

“We were just a little jittery for whatever reason. I don’t think it was about the looks that we were prepared for. We just didn’t play to our standards. We calmed the nerves a little bit unfortunately it was too late,” Sarkisian said after the game.

Texas hasn’t gone undefeated in its non-conference schedule since 2012. That streak will continue for another year.