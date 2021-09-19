Analysis: Texas Longhorns let loose in blowout win of Rice with Big 12 ahead

Watch KXAN Sports Director Roger Wallace’s instant analysis of Texas’ win over Rice.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — That’s what all gas, no brakes looks like in the Steve Sarkisian era of Texas football. The Longhorns blew out and shut out an overmatched Rice team 58-0 Saturday night at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Sure, the Texas Longhorns did what they were supposed to do against a lesser opponent, but winning emphatically is worthy of recognition.

The Longhorns pounded Rice on the ground racking up 427 yards rushing. Four Texas running backs scored touchdowns with Bijan Robinson’s three scores leading the squad. Robinson also joined Texas’ 1,000 yard rushing club. He’s the fastest to reach 1,000 since Jamaal Charles over a decade ago.

Roschon Johnson broke off a 62-yard rushing touchdown. Sophomore Keilan Robinson broke loose for a 65-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter. Freshman Jonathon Brooks scored his first-ever Longhorns touchdown late in the third quarter. Reserve senior running back Gabriel Watson even got in the mix

Casey Thompson made his starting debut for the Longhorns and performed well when given time in the pocket. Thompson threw an interception on the second series of the game, but he shouldn’t shoulder all of the blame when the offensive line didn’t give him time to throw.

Thompson finished the day with 15 completions on 18 pass attempts for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Xavier Worthy scored the first touchdown of his Longhorns career on a 13-yard reception late in the first half.

Hudson Card replaced Thompson in the third quarter, going 2 of 3 for 29 yards.

The defense held Rice scoreless, serving as the Longhorns’ first shutout in four years. Tom Herman’s Longhorns defeated San Jose State 56-0 in the second game of the 2017 season.

The Longhorns forced two fumbles, blocked a punt and held Rice to 284 total yards of offense. Next, Texas starts Big 12 play at home against Texas Tech Saturday at 11 a.m.