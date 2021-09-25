Analysis: Longhorns offense shows its true potential under Steve Sarkisian

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This has to be at least the start of what Steve Sarkisian envisioned for his Texas Longhorns offense.

Texas was efficient and explosive, lighting up the scoreboard against Texas Tech Saturday at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns scored 70 points for the first time since 2005, racked up 639 yards of offense and scored a touchdown on nine of their 11 possessions in a 70-35 win.

With Casey Thompson starting at quarterback, Texas backed up a 58-point showing against Rice and one-upped it with the display against the Red Raiders.

Texas has scored more than 40 points in the first half of its last two games for the first time since 2003. Aside from one turnover, an ill-advised pass in the third quarter, Thompson made the right decisions guiding the offense. He finished with 303 passing yards and six total touchdowns.

Bijan Robinson is still the engine to the Longhorns offense as Sarkisian relies on the ground game to open up the pass. Robinson is great in a pass-catching role, but his 10 to 15-yard dashes gives Texas a certified weapon in the ground game. Robinson had 192 total yards Saturday.

Next for Texas is a challenging trip to Fort Worth against TCU. The Horned Frogs lost to SMU Saturday, but they’re always ready to show up the Longhorns.

Texas has lost two straight to TCU and six out of the last seven games. The Longhorns’ last win in Fort Worth was in 2013 when Mack Brown and Tyrone Swoopes were still wearing burnt orange.

