Analysis: Longhorns lose 3 straight games for first time since 2016

Watch KXAN’s Roger Wallace and Jonathan Thomas break down the Longhorns’ loss at Baylor

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — The Longhorns are out of Big 12 title contention after a 31-24 loss at No. 16 Baylor Saturday.

Texas is now on a three-game losing streak. It’s first since 2016.

Texas has led at halftime of each game during the losing streak. In the third and fourth quarters, Texas has been outscored 75-27 during those three losses. In the fourth quarter it’s even worse, Texas has been outscored 54-10.

It won’t get any easier for the Longhorns with back-to-back road games. Texas faces Iowa State next Saturday. The Cyclones lost at West Virginia this weekend.

