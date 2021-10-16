Analysis: Another second-half collapse dooms Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns

Watch KXAN’s Roger Wallace and Jonathan Thomas analysis after Texas’ 32-24 loss to No. 12 Oklahoma State.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns went six straight possessions without gaining a first down to end Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State. Texas’ second half struggles turned into a second straight loss, sending this Longhorns football season into another season of disappointment.

Oklahoma State rallied from halftime, outscoring the Longhorns 19-7 for a 32-24 win. On those six Texas drives, the offense only gained 14 yards. It’s longest drive during that stretch took 2:03 off the clock.

One week of struggles in the second half is a problem. A second week of struggles in the second half is a pattern.

In postgame, the Longhorns first-year head coach constantly referred back to the second half failures, saying he believes his team is struggling to mentally respond to adversity. Texas flat out wasn’t able to execute in the second half against the Pokes.

While the Longhorns offense struggled to stay on the field, the defense wore down, allowing Oklahoma State to open up running lanes for big gains.

Texas didn’t play complementary football Saturday, Sarkisian said after the game. The Longhorns have a lot of problems to solve with two weeks between games.

Next, Texas will travel to Waco to face Baylor on Oct. 30. The kickoff time hasn’t been announced.