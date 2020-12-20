Alamo Bowl bound: Longhorns return to San Antonio to face Colorado

SAN ANTONIO, TX – DECEMBER 31: Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns leads the team out of the tunnel before the Valero Alamo Bowl against the Utah Utes at the Alamodome on December 31, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are returning to San Antonio for the second straight bowl season. The Longhorns will play in the Alamo Bowl against Colorado on Dec. 29 at 8 p.m.

This is UT’s fifth all-time appearance in the Alamo Bowl. Last season, Texas dominated Utah 38-10 from the game at the Alamodome. Overall, the Longhorns are 3-1 in the Alamo Bowl with the lone loss coming in 2013 against Oregon in Mack Brown’s final game as Longhorns head coach.

Brown led Texas to its first two Alamo Bowl victories in 2012 and 2006. Texas won close games against Oregon State and Iowa in those matchups.

Tom Herman is 3-0 in bowl games with Texas and 4-0 overall as a head coach. This will be Texas’ second straight bowl meeting against the Pac-12. In an abbreviated season, Colorado surprised experts with four straight wins to start the year. The Buffaloes lost their regular season finale against Utah two weeks ago to finish with a 4-1 record.

This will be a Big 12 reunion between the Longhorns and Buffaloes. The last meeting between the two programs came in 2009 — a 38-14 win for the Longhorns in Austin.