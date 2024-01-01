AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 20 Texas dispatched Texas Arlington 79-62 in the Longhorns’ final nonconference game of the season Monday at Moody Center.

The Longhorns scored 27 points off 15 turnovers by the Mavericks and scored 34 points in the paint. UTA scored just 18 points in the paint and shot 38% from the field, making 23 of 61 shots.

Texas guard Max Abmas scored a game-high 18 points on 5 of 14 shooting and Ithiel Horton notched a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Brock Cunningham pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds as the Longhorns held a 45-35 advantage on the boards.

Horton got the starting nod with Tyrese Hunter out with an illness and the Central Florida transfer made the most of his opportunity.

Texas-Arlington guard DaJuan Gordon, left, drives to the basket against Texas guard Max Abmas, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas head coach Rodney Terry reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas-Arlington in Austin, Texas, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas-Arlington forward Shemar Wilson (22) is blocked as he drives to the basket against Texas forward Kadin Shedrick (5) and forward Dylan Disu (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Max Abmas (3) drives around Texas-Arlington guard Kade Douglas (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas-Arlington guard Kade Douglas (13) reacts to a score against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas-Arlington head coach KT Turner talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Austin, Texas, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Max Abmas (3) drives against Texas-Arlington guard Makaih Williams (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Max Abmas (3) drives to the basket against Texas-Arlington guard Akili Vining (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas forward Dillon Mitchell (23) is fouled as he drives to the basket between Texas-Arlington guard Akili Vining (4) and forward Shemar Wilson (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas forward Kadin Shedrick (5) and Texas-Arlington guard Phillip Russell (1) reach for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

“It’s a next man up mentality,” Horton said. “Our team is deep enough that you can plug the next man and the machine is still going to run. It felt good to get out there and develop a rhythm.”

Forward Kadin Shedrick poured in 17 points for the Longhorns, including a 7-for-8 performance from the foul line. Texas shot 80% from the stripe at 16 for 20 while the Mavericks made 6 of 10 free throws.

The Longhorns finished their nonconference slate 11-2 with losses to two nationally-ranked opponents Connecticut and Marquette. Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry said the team’s growing and “getting better and better.”

“We continued to work the game and execute the things we talked about,” Terry said. “We played two very good shooting teams the past two games, and the guys are playing with urgency and harder on defense.”

Abmas moved to No. 21 on the NCAA’s all-time scoring list with his performance, passing Duke legend JJ Redick with 2,785 points.

Texas takes on Texas Tech in the Big 12 Conference opener at 7 p.m. Saturday at Moody Center.