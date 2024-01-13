AUSTIN (KXAN) — Max Abmas poured in 32 points for No. 25 Texas, but the Longhorns couldn’t get past West Virginia on the road in a 76-73 loss Saturday at WVU Coliseum.

Four Mountaineers scored in double figures and their bench outscored the Longhorns’ reserves 25-9. Texas was whistled for 28 fouls, sending the Mountaineers to the line 41 times. While West Virginia didn’t shoot a good percentage from the stripe, it was the volume that hurt Texas. The Mountaineers made 27 foul shots to the Longhorns’ 16, and West Virginia was called for 15 fouls the entire game.

Abmas shot 7 for 13 from 3-point range and 9 of 17 overall, but after Dylan Disu’s 18 points, no other Longhorn scored more than eight. Texas turned the ball over 22 times and the lead changed 13 times in the game.

Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry said his team, “didn’t value taking care of the ball early in the game.”

“They (West Virginia) guarded hard tonight, there’s no doubt about that, but they aren’t a team that turns you over,” Terry said. “I’m not going to take anything away from them in that sense, but we’ve got to do a better job ourselves taking care of the ball and getting shots on our terms.”

Disu fouled out with 2:16 left in the game with West Virginia up 63-59 before the foul shots, and not having that scoring option late certainly handcuffed the Longhorns down the stretch.

“It always hurts when you don’t have a starter on the floor in meaningful minutes,” Terry said. “We had a couple of possessions that could have gone either way, and you play it all the way to end in terms of trying to make things happen.”

Pat Suemnick led the way for the Mountaineers with 16 points on 5 of 7 from the floor and 6 of 12 from the foul line. RaeQuan Battle and Kerr Kriisa each scored 14 points while Quinn Slazinski chipped in 13 off the bench.

Texas (12-4, 1-2 Big 12) hosts Central Florida at 7 p.m. Wednesday in conference play. West Virginia (6-10, 1-2) travels to Norman to take on Oklahoma on Wednesday.