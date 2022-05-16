AUSTIN (KXAN) — The biggest nonconference game on the Texas Longhorns football schedule next season is probably going to be at the time few will like.

Fox Sports announced that it will broadcast the game Sept. 10 against the Alabama Crimson Tide, which means it very well could be the network’s “Big Noon Kickoff” featured game and the dreaded early kickoff time at 11 a.m.

Matt Leinert, now an analyst for Fox Sports and part of the show’s crew, tweeted his excitement about the game with the hashtag #BigNoonKickoff and a smiley face emoji. Leinart is familiar with the Texas football program.

A time for the game hasn’t officially been settled on, but fans should probably make early plans to get to DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. Chances are it’ll be hot too, another reason fans aren’t typically thrilled with early kickoff times in the first part of the season.

Season tickets are on sale now through TexasSports.com. The Longhorns play all three non-conference games at home starting Sept. 3 against Louisiana-Monroe. After hosting the Crimson Tide, Texas will play UTSA on Sept. 17.