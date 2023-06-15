AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some of the schools Texas will play in its inaugural season in the Southeastern Conference are firmly entrenched in program history as rivals, and some haven’t played the Longhorns since the Coolidge administration.

While Texas A&M and Oklahoma are the obvious rivals for the Longhorns, another one from the days of the Southwest Conference will be reborn when Texas goes to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. The schools have played occasionally in nonconference and bowl settings, but they’ll be conference foes once again in 2024.

Here’s a look at all eight of the Longhorns’ conference opponents in 2024:

Texas A&M Aggies

It has been 23 years too long since the Aggies and Longhorns have met on the gridiron. The teams last played an epic game at Kyle Field in 2011, and it ended on a Justin Tucker field goal with time expiring to lift the Longhorns to a 27-25 win. Tucker was carried off the field in College Station after his kick sailed through the uprights, and when the Aggies made the move to the SEC in 2012, the Thanksgiving weekend rivalry series came to a screeching halt.

The Longhorns lead the all-time series 76-37-5 and are 25-22-2 in College Station. The teams spent 80 years in the SWC from 1915-95 before moving over the to Big 12 from 1996-2011.

Oklahoma Sooners

Texas clobbered the Sooners 49-0 last season in the 63rd victory in the Red River Showdown for the Longhorns. Texas is 63-50-2 all-time against the Sooners with most of the matchups happening at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas during the State Fair of Texas.

Arkansas Razorbacks

The Longhorns are very familiar with the Razorbacks. The squads have played 79 times since 1894 and were SWC members from 1915-91. Texas holds the all-time series lead at 56-23. In recent competition, Arkansas has the Longhorns’ number. The Razorbacks blew out the Longhorns 40-21 in 2021 and 31-7 in the 2014 Texas Bowl.

Going way back, Texas started the rivalry series with a 14-game winning streak, the first coming 54-0 in 1894 and the last in 1932. The Longhorns also ran off 12 consecutive wins from 1939-50. Arkansas won four consecutive games from 1935-38.

Florida Gators

Here’s where things get fun. Florida and Texas haven’t played each other since 1940 and the Longhorns are technically undefeated against them. Texas beat the Gators 26-0 in Gainesville in 1940 the last time the schools played. The Longhorns beat Florida 12-0 in Austin in 1939 and tied 7-7 in 1924.

Kentucky Wildcats

It was Sept. 22, 1951, when the schools met for the first and only time. Kentucky missed an extra point in the third quarter and the Longhorns prevailed 7-6 in Austin. Texas overcame 11 penalties for 110 yards and the Wildcats outgained the Longhorns 287-221.

Georgia Bulldogs

The two-time reigning College Football Playoff national champs are coming to Austin in 2024, and it’ll be the sixth time the schools have played each other. Sam Ehlinger led the Longhorns past the Bulldogs 28-21 in the Sugar Bowl following the 2018 season the last time they met. Texas is 4-1 all-time against the Bulldogs with the only loss coming 10-9 in the 1984 Cotton Bowl.

The Longhorns beat Georgia 41-38 in the 1949 Orange Bowl in the first meeting between the schools.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Texas is 2-2 against the boys from Starkville all-time. The Longhorns picked up a 38-11 win in the Cotton Bowl following the 1998 season in their most recent meeting. The Bulldogs won back-to-back years in 1991 and 1992 in both Austin and Starkville, and Texas won the first-ever game between the school 54-7 in 1921.

Vanderbilt Commodores

These teams haven’t played each other in quite some time. Vanderbilt leads the all-time series 8-3-1 with the last meeting in 1928. Seven of the 12 meetings were played in Dallas with the only meeting in Austin ending in a 5-5 tie in 1903. Vanderbilt is undefeated against Texas in games played in Nashville, where Vanderbilt is located, at 4-0. The teams first played each other in 1899, a 6-0 Commodores victory.

Former LBJ running back Sedrick Alexander, Austin ISD’s all-time leading rusher, will be a freshman this upcoming season for the Commodores.