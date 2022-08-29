AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns football is right around the corner, and for newcomers looking to learn about some of the team’s most important players, we’ve got you covered.

If you know the offense that former Texas coach Darrell K Royal helped usher in and made the Longhorns into a national power in the late 1960s, then please stop reading here because this story isn’t for you.

Now that the new fans looking to quench their thirst for basic knowledge are here, this year’s Texas team has some pretty big names in the college football world. Whether that will equal wins on the field remains to be seen, but nevertheless, here are some of the most important names you should know (and a little bit about them so you can either impress or annoy your friends with UT football facts).

Steve Sarkisian: He’s in his second year as the head coach of the Longhorns, coming to Austin via Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He won a national championship with the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2020 as the offensive coordinator for two seasons in 2019 and 2020. He’s had quite a ride before he landed in town making college head coaching stops at the University of Washington (2009-2013), University of Southern California (2014-15) and two assistant coaching stints in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders (2004) and Atlanta Falcons (2017-18).

Quinn Ewers: He’s the new kid in town that came in and won the starting quarterback job. He’s a redshirt freshman who transferred from Ohio State, but his story is quite a bit more complicated than just that.

Ewers was being recruited by the Longhorns by former coach Tom Herman out of Southlake Carroll High School as the top recruit in the country in 2020. He announced his commitment to Texas in August of that year, then rescinded it 2.5 months later. He then verbally committed to Ohio State, and then reclassified to graduate a year early and enroll at Ohio State. He played just two snaps for the Buckeyes, and then transferred to Texas this year.

He also loves to golf.

Bijan Robinson: Regarded as one of the best running backs in college football, Robinson needed just 10 games to rack up more than 1,400 total yards and scored 15 touchdowns last season. A powerful yet agile ball carrier, Robinson is being considered for just about every player of the year award before the season starts, so as the season progresses, he may get even more national buzz than his skills already command. He was named a Preseason All-American by the Associated Press, along with every other major college football publication.

He also has his own line of dijon mustard (seriously) and a Lamborghini deal through Name, Image, Likeness agreements.

Xavier Worthy: Worthy had a historic freshman season for the Longhorns at wide receiver last year, so what he does for an encore is something that has Longhorn fans extremely excited. Worthy, along with Robinson, was named a Preseason All-American by the AP, which means he’s expected to perform at that level throughout the year. Worthy, a Fresno, Calif. native, set Texas freshman records in receptions (62), receiving yards (981) and receiving touchdowns (12) last season, and he also likes racing go-karts.

Demarvion Overshown: Overshown has been one of the most consistent players for the Longhorns over the past few seasons, and the fifth-year senior linebacker is one of the leaders on defense. He led the Longhorns with 73 tackles and was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award last year, given yearly to college football’s best linebacker. He’s an anthropology major and a preseason All-Big 12 Conference selection.

He also used a NIL agreement with Covert Ford in Hutto to get his mom a car.