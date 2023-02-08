AUSTIN (KXAN) — Five former Texas Longhorns received invitations to the NFL Scouting Combine set for Feb. 28-March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

What used to be a low-key event where team personnel would evaluate prospects and potential draft picks has become a made-for-TV spectacle, broadcast on the NFL Network. The main goal is for all 32 NFL teams to get medical information on prospective players, but they’ll also do drills and activities to gauge how their athleticism could transfer to the NFL.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

The running back tandem of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson received invitations, along with defensive linemen Moro Ojomo and Keondre Coburn. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was also invited to participate. Defensive linemen and linebackers are scheduled to do their testing on March 2 with running backs slated for March 5.

The NFL invited 319 prospects to the combine, and along with physical tests and activities, prospects will also interview with NFL teams to see if they fit in with certain organizations with the goal of getting drafted. The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Alabama leads all colleges with 13 invitees followed by Georgia with 12. Florida, LSU, Michigan and TCU had nine players invited.