AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four Heisman Trophy finalists were named Monday, and none of them were Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson.

Four quarterbacks: Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Southern California’s Caleb Williams, TCU’s Max Duggan and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud were tabbed as finalists and will get to attend the ceremony Saturday in New York City.

Stroud finished fourth in last year’s voting. Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young won last year by a landslide but didn’t make the list of finalists this year.

Robinson, a junior, is a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, given to the best running back in college football. Robinson rushed for 1,508 yards, No. 5 in the country among FBS players, and 18 touchdowns, tied for fourth with fellow Walker finalist Michigan’s Blake Corum.