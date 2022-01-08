3 takeaways from Texas’ loss at Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. (KXAN/AP) — Keylan Boone came off the bench and scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 7 on 3-pointers and sending Oklahoma State past No. 14 Texas 64-51.

The loss snapped Texas’ six-game winning streak as the Longhorns lost their first Big 12 game of the season. Texas (12-3) never led against the Pokes.

Timmy Allen and Andrew Jones each scored 10 points for Texas. Bryce Williams contributed 11 points for the Cowboys, who had lost two in a row and four of five. Oklahoma State is now 8-5.

“We’ll own it when it’s true. The more aggressive team won tonight,” Texas coach Chris Beard said.

The Longhorns host round No. 1 of the Red River Showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The Sooners (12-3) defeated Iowa State Saturday.

Box score debacle

Chris Beard pointed to critical areas of the box score when saying Oklahoma State was the more aggressive team Saturday. The Cowboys shot 16 more free throws, outrebounded the Longhorns by three and forced five more turnovers.

Missing Tre Mitchell

Texas forward Tre Mitchell missed Saturday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols. Mitchell is one of Texas’ best players, averaging 9.9 points a game. Beard said Mitchell’s absence isn’t an excuse for the way Texas played. Teams across the country are missing key players as COVID-19 surges.

Scoring drought

The Longhorns offense was a difficult watch for most of the afternoon. Texas scored only five points during the first 9:40 of the game, putting UT in a hole from the opening tip. The Longhorns were outscored 13-2 in the final 4:06 of the second half, ending any chance of a comeback. Marcus Carr scored Texas’ two points during the closing stretch on free throws.