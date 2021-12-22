3 takeaways from Texas basketball’s win vs. Alabama State

Texas forward Dylan Disu (4) dunks the ball against Alabama State forward Gerald Liddell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Texas won 68-48. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP/KXAN) — Dylan Disu scored 14 points and made three blocks and No. 16 Texas pulled away in the second half to defeat Alabama State 68-48. Marcus Carr scored 13 for Texas, Andrew Jones had 12 and Timmy Allen produced 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Gerald Liddell, a former Longhorn who transferred to Alabama State this season, led the Hornets with 16 points.

Texas and Alabama State weren’t scheduled to face each other until both of their original opponents experienced COVID-19 issues. The Longhorns improved to 9-2. The Hornets fell to 1-10.

Why the Longhorns won

Joining at the right time: Austin native Dylan Disu is quickly making an impact for the Longhorns. Disu missed the first eight games of the season as he recovered from a knee injury. The junior has reached double figures in back-to-back games for Texas.

More defense: Alabama State finished with 48 points, becoming the sixth Texas opponent to finish below 50 points. The Longhorns lead the country in scoring defense.

Second-half awakening: Texas looked sluggish through the first half of Wednesday’s game, leading Alabama State by 4 at the break. Chris Beard pushed the right buttons at halftime as Texas outscored the Hornets 39-23 to pull away for a comfortable win.

What’s next?

Texas will take a 9-2 record into the holiday break, hosting Incarnate Word Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The Longhorns open Big 12 competition on New Year’s Day against West Virginia.