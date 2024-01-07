AUSTIN (KXAN) — Teams in the Big 12 Conference beat each other up every year, and that’s what makes it the toughest conference in Division I basketball. With the addition of four teams before Texas and Oklahoma head for the Southeastern Conference, it has become even more of a gauntlet.

Saturday night at Moody Center was a perfect example of how tough it is to win in the Big 12. Texas Tech’s above-average offensive performance lifted the Red Raiders to a 78-67 win over the No. 20 Longhorns, and it’s not going to get easier Tuesday. Texas travels to take on Cincinnati who went into Provo, Utah, and beat No. 12 BYU 71-60 to open the conference slate.

Here are three takeaways from the Texas loss to the Red Raiders:

Texas’ defense needs to be tightened

In the postgame press conference, Texas senior guard Max Abmas said the squad, “needs to play with better effort,” on the defensive end, and the box score certainly supported that. Coming into the game, the Red Raiders were shooting 45.7% from the field overall for the season. Against the Longhorns, Texas Tech upped the success rate to 53%, making 28 of 53 shots. From 3-point range, the overachieving was even higher for Texas Tech. The team shot 47% from long distance, making 7 of 15, against the Longhorns and came into the game shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

Texas Tech scored on more than half of their possessions, 55.4%, and their bench outscored the Texas reserves 20-11. The Longhorns committed 18 fouls that led to 21 foul shot attempts for the Red Raiders, and Texas Tech held a 15-9 advantage in foul shots made.

While Texas outrebounded Texas Tech 38-27 overall, the difference came on the offensive glass. Both teams had 23 defensive rebounds with the Longhorns all over the boards on the offensive end 15-4.

Abmas needed more shots

While he had a great second half, Abmas took just three shots in the first half due largely in part to Texas Tech’s commitment to make him get rid of the ball as soon as he caught it. Pop Isaacs and Chance McMillian did a nice job defending him, but if the Longhorns want to go deep into March, their most dynamic scorer has to be able to take more shots. He made a 3-pointer for his only field goal in the opening half, and then he poured in 13 points on 5 of 9 shooting in the second half.

Abmas took 21% of Texas’ total shots (adjusted for his playing time), and that has to be higher going forward. He was very efficient with his offense, shooting 6 for 12 overall, but the Longhorns need to get his volume up because he’s such a talented scorer. He also had the most court time at 37 minutes, so that’s even more of a reason to get him open to take more shots.

Dillon Mitchell improving on the offensive end

Last season for Dillon Mitchell, at least on the offensive end, it was slim pickings. He took 118 shots all of last season, last among starters and regular rotation players. While he shot for a good percentage at 63.6%, they were mostly dunks and putbacks, albeit some highlight reel ones. This season, Mitchell has already taken 109 shots and he’s shooting 60% from the field.

This season, his offensive has evolved with a nice turnaround jumper and developing mid-range game, along with a better back-to-the-basket presence in the paint. He scored 16 points and had 11 rebounds against the Red Raiders, and for the season is averaging almost a double-double per game at 11.4 points and 9.4 rebounds. Last season, Mitchell averaged 4.3 points per game.