$20 million donation set to boost Texas Longhorns practice facilities

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas is getting a boost to its athletic facilities through a donation by Love, Tito’s, the philanthropic arm of Austin-based Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

The $20 million donation will assist in the construction of new facilities near the Moody Center for men’s and women’s basketball, rowing and football, UT Athletics announced Monday. The facilities are expected to be completed by summer 2022.

The pursuit of elite athletes never stops at UT and top-notch facilities help the Longhorns recruit players, coaches and staff. UT says the gift will “enhance the experience of hundreds of Longhorn student-athletes.”

Bert “Tito” Beveridge, founder and master distiller of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, earned degrees in geology and geophysics from UT.

“This is such a life-changing commitment and investment in the success of our athletics programs and all of our student-athletes. The resources to construct brand-new, state-of-the-art facilities and the development of so many world-class programs allow us to continue to provide the absolute best for our student-athletes, and truly demonstrates their commitment to excellence at The University of Texas,” Texas Athletics Director Chris Del Conte said in a statement.