11 a.m. again — Texas scheduled for early kick against Baylor

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns will kick off at 11 a.m. for the fifth straight time when UT heads to Waco for its Oct. 30 game against No. 20 Baylor. ABC will televise the game.

The Big 12 released times for all conference games during the Oct. 30 weekend. Iowa State at West Virginia kicks off at 1 p.m. CT on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, TCU plays at Kansas State at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU, Texas Tech is at Oklahoma at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC and Kansas travels to face Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. CT on FS1.

Texas is 2-2 when facing the early kickoff this season. The Longhorns routed Texas Tech at home and beat TCU on the road. Texas lost its last two 11 a.m. games against Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

The Longhorns are guaranteed to play a sixth game at 11 a.m. when they host Kansas State at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Nov. 26.

Texas is on bye this week after a 32-24 loss to Oklahoma State.