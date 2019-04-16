Skip to content
Horns Report
Not ready: Durant out for game 3 of NBA finals
Lake Travis’ Brett Baty selected 12th overall by Mets
Berque named head coach after guiding Longhorns to tennis national title
Texas-LSU selected for Saturday night slot
UT golf picks right time for first win of season
After close losses, Longhorns need to be perfect to extend season
Longhorns need sweep or help to make Big 12 Tournament
While grim, postseason still possible for Texas baseball
Longhorns add marquee match ups …over a decade in the future
Texas baseball hits Big 12 rock bottom at Kansas
Sweet ‘Senior Day’, Longhorn reunites with brother for first time in three years
Light the Tower! UT tennis teams celebrate Big 12 title
Mack Brown talks new job at North Carolina on MJ&M red carpet
UT men’s tennis team fights through big distraction for high ranking
Top Stories
Trump, GOP prioritize USMCA deal; Dems want more issues addressed
Gov. Abbott signs public school finance reform bill into law
Alleged stalker arrested, accused of trying to break into apartment complex
Governor Abbott signs ‘Beer-to-Go’ bill into law
13 Virginia nuns make ‘holy cheese’ to help community
Texas woman donates her kidney to her father
Trump compares first lady ‘Melania T’ to ‘Jackie O’
Migrants complain of poor conditions at US holding centers
Google plans to expand its presence in Austin
New York ends religious vaccine exemption
Don't Miss
Schlitterbahn sells New Braunfels and Galveston properties
Tobacco purchasing age will be 21 beginning in September
CLAIMED! Austin resident is winner of $5 million Mega Millions prize drawn in May
Missing Texas hiker calls rescue in Arkansas a miracle