AUSTIN (KXAN) — When the 2023 high school football season began, the Wimberley Texans had a bad taste in their mouth after a 42-0 shutout loss to Carthage in the 2022 4A Division II title game. It motivated them to get back to AT&T Stadium and finish the job, but they have to get past another undefeated team before they can make things right.

The Texans (14-0) meet Bellville (14-0) in the 4A DII semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Pfield in Pflugerville, and while the Texans’ goal has always been another trip to Arlington, head coach Doug Warren said the team has done a great job keeping things in perspective.

“This group has used that for whatever motivation they needed, but at the same, they haven’t looked past anybody,” he said. “They’ve continued to focus on being the better version of them every day and the best team every Friday night. Not looking ahead to what’s down the road, just being present and getting after it right now.”

If the Texans want another shot at the title, they’ll have to figure out how to stop the Brahmas’ rugged and relentless wing/slot-T running attack that averages nine yards per attempt. Three backs have more than 1,400 rushing yards this year led by junior DD Murray. Against Jasper in a 31-7 win last week, Murray averaged more than 10 yards per carry with 154 yards on 15 attempts with a pair of touchdowns. For the season, Murray has run wild with 1,894 yards and 34 touchdowns, averaging 11.5 yards per rush. Senior Sem Hranicky has racked up 1,796 yards and 22 touchdowns while junior Corrian Hood has 1,435 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Bellville has thrown the ball just 28 times this season, but in 20 completions, eight have gone for touchdowns — a classic sign of a good wing-T offense. Quarterback Zach Leuschner averages 17.5 yards per completion, but when called and executed correctly, the play-action passing game in that offense is nearly indefensible because the defense sells out to misdirection in the backfield and leaves receivers wide-open downfield.

The Brahmas also have a 4-star recruit on the defensive line in junior DJ Sanders. He has received interest from several FBS schools including Texas, Alabama, Miami, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Houston among others. Sanders has 14 sacks plus an additional 13 tackles for loss this season to help the Brahmas hold their opponents to 5.4 points per game. Cory Richardson also has 14 sacks for the Brahmas this season.

Wimberley’s offense runs through junior quarterback Cody Stoever. He’s thrown for 2,717 yards and rushed for 1,382, accounting for 68 touchdowns. Wide receiver Noah Birdsong has caught 61 passes for 996 yards with 13 touchdowns and junior Nolan Waida has hauled in 37 passes for 774 yards with 14 scores.

Offensive lineman Caden Romo, who has verbally committed to play next year at the Air Force Academy, said as the goal of getting back to the state title game has come into focus, it has fired them up to play harder even more.

“Each week it has become more of a reality, and now that we’re one game away from it, we’re giving it everything we got to put us in that game next week,” he said. “This game is going to be a dogfight.”