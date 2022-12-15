ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — Something has to give when both undefeated Wimberley and Carthage take the field Friday morning at AT&T Stadium.

The teams are a combined 30-0 on the season, but one of them is going to be handed the most painful loss of the season in the Class 4A-Division II state championship game, scheduled for 11 a.m.

Carthage is a year removed from winning the 4A-DII championship, but the Texans aren’t strangers to the big stage. Texarkana Pleasant Grove beat Wimberley in the 2020 4A-DII title game, and while the Texans are considered the underdog in this matchup, they don’t mind it one bit.

“We like to take on the role as the underdogs,” said Tru Couch, a senior wide receiver for the Texans. “We’ve been in that role many times this year, and we’re going to come out and hit you in the mouth.”

Wimberley’s road to the state championship game was one like a roller coaster. The Texans had to come from behind to beat Cuero 42-36 in the semifinals, scoring 24 unanswered points in the second half to secure another state title game trip. Senior running back Johnny Ball racked up 193 rushing yards on 14 carries with a touchdown and sophomore quarterback Cody Stoever accounted for 230 total yards with three touchdowns.

Carthage had its will tested in the semifinals against Glen Rose and pulled out a 42-35 win, and that is as close as any team has come to the Bulldogs this year. Gilmer kept Carthage to its lowest point total of the season in the third round of the playoffs, but the Bulldogs won that game 28-7.

“We believe in each other,” Stoever said. “These coaches will put in a good gameplan, and we’re going to get in there and play for each other.”