Wimberley one win away from completing bounce back season with state title

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The turnaround is almost complete for Wimberley football.

A year after the Texans finished 4-7 and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, Wimberley will play for the 4A-Division 2 State Championship Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

“A lot of people didn’t expect us to get here because last year we were one and done,” said senior Manny Esquina. “We all came here (in the offseason) and worked so much, worked so hard to get here.”

“Nobody really gave us a shot, we were the underdogs all year,” added senior Jadon Potts. “We overcame some things, played to our best ability, and everyone did their job, that’s how we ended up here.”

The Texans reached the state semifinals in 2017, but lost to West Orange Stark.

The nature of this year’s run has put the excitement level at a fever pitch in the Wimberley community. However, head coach Doug Warren says his team is handling the extra attention well.

“As far as the kids, they see that (extra attention) during the day and they come out here and still get their ‘hiney’ chewed out and we’re right in the middle of them, so it’s business as usual for the kiddos,” Warren said. “It’s the last week and you’re in the championship game and you also want to enjoy it, so we’re going to have a good time this week.”

The Texans will face Pleasant Grove for the 4A-Division 2 title Friday at 3 p.m.