Wimberley falls in 4A-Division 2 state title to Pleasant Grove, 35-21

The Wimberley Texans line up before the 4A-Division 2 State Championship game (Jonathan Thomas/KXAN)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — Wimberley’s high-flying offense met its match Friday in the 4A-Division 2 State Championship against Pleasant Grove at AT&T Stadium.

The Texans came up one win short of a state title losing to Pleasant Grove 35-21 in the championship game. Wimberley’s offense was held to 21 points — about four touchdowns below its postseason average.

Pleasant Grove never trailed Friday afternoon returning the opening kickoff for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Wimberley responded with a key, fourth down stop deep in Pleasant Grove territory to grab the momentum. On the ensuing possession, Wimberley QB Cooper McCollum threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7.

The two teams traded scores over the next quarter for a 14-all game. Pleasant Grove grabbed a 21-14 halftime lead on an 11-yard touchdown run with less than two minutes to go in the half.

The pace slowed down for both teams in the second half, but Pleasant Grove’s defense really halted the Texans attack.

The Hawks added to their lead with a third quarter touchdown. In the fourth quarter, Pleasant Grove running back Bruce Garrett scored his third touchdown of the day on a 35-yard run for a 35-14 lead in the fourth quarter.











Wimberley was shut out of the end zone for nearly two and a half quarters scoring their final touchdown of the game with 2:15 to go in the fourth quarter for the 35-21 final result.

The 2019 season will be considered an impressive bounce back year for the Texans after going 4-7 in 2018.

Wimberley finished second to Navarro in the District 13-4A this season, but ignited a powerful offense in the playoffs. The Texans averaged over 50 points a game during their playoff run and exacted revenge against Navarro with a 42-12 win in the regional final round.