AUSTIN (KXAN) — High school football is back again, and with a soft opening Thursday night, it kicks into high gear Friday with all kinds of action in the KXAN viewing area and beyond.

KXAN toured the Austin area during the training camp period and got an early look at several area football programs as they prepared for the season. We asked a couple of questions to all of the teams we spoke with ahead of the season.

REPORT YOUR SCORE: We’d love to post your team’s score on our website, but we need your help to do it. Email the score of your game to sports@kxan.com and we’ll get it on our website

One of those questions was, “Who is the best player in the greater Austin area that is not on your team?”

You can hear their answers in the video above.

Some of the most popular answers were Hutto’s Will Hammond, Weiss’ Adrian Wilson, Westlake’s Jack Kayser and a couple of standouts from Vandegrift.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Anderson and McCallum kicked off local action with the 22nd annual Taco Shack Bowl at House Park on Thursday, and the Trojans came away with another blowout win over the Knights 42-0.

Westlake hits the road Friday night to take on Ridge Point in Missouri City at 7:30 p.m. The game will be streamed live on KXAN.com starting at 7:20 p.m. If you miss it, the game will re-air at 7 p.m. Saturday on KBVO.

KXAN will have cameras at the following games Friday: