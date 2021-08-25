Who’s going to win the 2021 Taco Shack Bowl school spirit competition — Anderson or McCallum?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This one is for all the tacos.

The 20th installment of the “Taco Shack Bowl” hits House Park at 7:30 p.m. Thursday featuring the Anderson Trojans and McCallum Knights, but before the game on the gridiron, fans have to show their school spirit and pride.

The spirit decorating contest starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, and KXAN meteorologist Kristen Currie will be on hand to judge the entries from both schools and their respective Taco Shack locations. She’ll announce the winner Thursday on KXAN News Today, and the football game that night will be aired on KBVO.

McCallum will emblazon the Taco Shack at 4002 N. Lamar Blvd. and Anderson will tackle the restaurant at 3901-C Spicewood Springs Rd.

Pep rallies at each school are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at McCallum, along with two at Anderson at 9 and 10 a.m.

Anderson won the game last year 14-7, but McCallum has won the spirit competition the past two years it has been held.

At first, it looked like it would be another reduced capacity crowd for the rivalry game, but Austin Independent School District athletics officials changed their minds and will allow full capacity crowds at athletic events. They announced early last week stadiums would hold just 25% capacity due to COVID-19.

