AUSTIN (KXAN) — Coming off a hard-fought 20-14 win over Lake Travis in the Battle of the Lakes last week, the Westlake Chaparrals host Del Valle at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a 6A-District 26 matchup.

Both teams are coming off wins last week with the Cardinals picking up a 22-14 victory over Akins for their first win of the season. Quarterback Nasir Ardoin threw for 129 yards with a touchdown and running back Kenelle Hodges rushed for 105 yards on 17 carries with a score.

REPORT YOUR SCORE: We’d love to post your team’s score on our website, but we need your help to do it. Email the score of your game to sports@kxan.com and we’ll get it on our website

For the Chaps against Lake Travis, they were led by their reliable rusher, senior Jack Kayser. He rumbled for 130 yards on 24 carries with a 40-yard touchdown. Oddly enough, it was his first 100-yard game of the season but it would be naive to think he’s not going to rack up more. According to statistics entered into MaxPreps, Kayser is 25 yards shy of 3,000 for his career, so he could eclipse the milestone on one carry if he rips off a good one. He ran for 1,555 yards as a junior last season and 1,113 as a sophomore.

The game will stream live in the video player above and on KXAN.com/Westlake for those in the KXAN viewing area. For people outside of the KXAN viewing area, the game will steam through the NFHS Network, our official high school football streaming partner. There’s a subscription fee associated with the NFHS Network if you’re not already subscribed.

We will have live updates below throughout the game, so check back at 7:30 p.m. when the game kicks off.