Todd Dodge, Westlake athletics plan for future after spring sport cancellation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake high school football coach Todd Dodge is like everyone else in the sports world — just wondering what the future holds.

Dodge and the defending 6A Division II State football champions would be in the middle of spring practice right now preparing to defend their title crown. Instead, all of his athletes are in a holding pattern following the cancellation of spring sports.

Dodge pulls double-duty as football coach and athletic director and is understandably disappointed for Westlake’s spring sports athletes who didn’t get to finish their season.

“It’s heartbreaking for these late winter and spring sports,” Dodge said. “Our baseball team was 13-2, our softball team was right in the middle of it, both of our golf teams were looking to defending their state titles, so our heart to all of those kids that didn’t get to compete in spring. I remind our football players all the time, just think, we don’t have it so bad, we got our season in.”

Dodge joined KXAN’s Roger Wallace on More Than the Score Tuesday and talked about how the Chaparrals are adjusting to the challenges from the coronavirus pandemic.

Soon-to-be junior quarterback Cade Klubnik has exploded on the recruiting scene for the Class of 2022. Klubnik is reporting offers from LSU, Baylor, Arkansas and Miami despite limited action at the position. Klubnik spent a majority of his first high school seasons at wide receiver.

Who knows what the future will hold for the 2020 football season, but Dodge is very much looking forward to the season opener at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Dodge bowl will pit Todd Dodge’s Westlake Chaps against his son’s, Riley Dodge, Southlake Carroll Dragons.