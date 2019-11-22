Westlake’s defense keeps rolling in win over San Antonio Brennan

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Antonio Brennan tried to crack the vaunted Westlake defense, but fell short just like most of the other Chaps’ opponents this season. Westlake has allowed more than a touchdown in just two out of 12 games this season.

Westlake stymied Brennan for a 24-6 win Friday at Bobcat Stadium. Brennan’s offense couldn’t get in the end zone until the game was essentially already decided with Westlake leading 24-0.

These teams faced each other in the same playoff round last year with Westlake winning 49-7 behind a defensive effort that kept the Bears out of the end zone until the fourth quarter.

Westlake takes on Weslaco East in the 6A-Divison 2 Region 4 semifinals next week.

The Chaparrals rolled through Cibolo Steele last week 30-7 in the bi-district round.

Watch highlights from Westlake’s win in the above video