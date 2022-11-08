AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake defensive lineman Colton Vasek is staying home after all.

After verbally committing to the Oklahoma Sooners on Aug. 1, Vasek changed his mind and is now committed to the Texas Longhorns. He made the announcement via Twitter at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

“I would like to thank Coach [Brent] Venables and Coach [Miguel] Chavis, along with the rest of the OU staff, for all the love and belief they’ve shown in me,” he wrote. “I have nothing but respect for Coach Venables and his staff, but my heart has been in a different place.”

Vasek is rated a 4-star recruit by 247Sports’ composite formula and the No. 26 overall Class of 2023 college prospect in Texas. He was the defensive player of the game in last season’s Class 6A-Division I state championship game and has led a Chaparrals defense that has allowed just 9.8 points per game this season.

Westlake (10-0) takes on Cedar Ridge (5-5) at 7 p.m. Thursday in a bi-district playoff game.