Westlake’s Cade Klubnik named Gatorade Texas Football Player of the Year

Cade Klubnik, middle, was named the Gatorade Texas Football Player of the Year on Tuesday. In this photo, Klubnik’s current head coach Todd Dodge is on the left, and his future coach, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, is on the right. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik is the Gatorade Texas Football Player of the Year, the company announced Tuesday.

Klubnik, a senior committed to Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina, is also one of three nominees for the Gatorade National Player of the Year award. That award will be announced next week, a Gatorade representative said.

Klubnik leads the Chaps into the Class 6A Division 2 semifinals at 2 p.m. Saturday against Katy, to be held at McLane Stadium in Waco. While he missed three games with a shoulder injury he suffered in a 35-0 in over Bowie, he still put together a nice season.

In 11 games, Klubnik has thrown for 2,619 yards with a 71.4% completion percentage, 34 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He’s also rushed for 405 yards and 12 touchdowns to account for 46 touchdowns overall. Westlake is 14-0 and is ranked No. 2 nationally in the MaxPreps Top 25.

According to recruiting service 247Sports, Klubnik is the top-ranked senior quarterback recruit in the country and will join Clemson’s fifth-best recruiting class on a national level. Klubnik was also named the USA TODAY Offensive Player of the Year and was the MVP at one of the most prestigious football camps in the country, the Elite 11 quarterback camp. He also was selected to play in the 2022 All-American Bowl.

Klubnik volunteers his time with Special Olympics and youth sports programs, runs on the track team and has an A average in the classroom.

He joins recent Gatorade Texas POY winners Sawyer Robertson (2020-21, Lubbock Coronado), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (2019-20, Rockwall), Chase Griffin (2018-19, Hutto) and Spencer Sanders (2017-18, Denton Ryan).

With his award and through Gatorade’s “Play It Forward” program, Klubnik can donate $1,000 to an organization of his choosing that “helps young athletes realize the benefits of playing sports.”