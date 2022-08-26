AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake’s quest for a fourth consecutive state championship begins Friday against Missouri City Ridge Point.

The Chaparrals enter the 2022 season opener on a 40-game winning streak and are hunting for a third consecutive perfect season to go along with all their state trophies. A star-studded Westlake squad welcomes a Ridge Point team that went undefeated in Class 6A-District 20 last year and went to the regional final, where the Panthers lost 24-21 to Atascocita.

All season long, you can find the Westlake Chaparrals game live streamed on KXAN.com every Friday night, and then the games will be re-aired at 7 p.m. Saturday on KBVO.

For those who live outside of the KXAN viewing area, you’ll need to point your browser to the NFHS Network, our official streaming partner for high school football this year. A subscription fee is required by the NFHS Network.