AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake can notch its 45th consecutive win Friday on the road against Del Valle.

Coming off a hard-fought 35-20 win over rival Lake Travis last week, the Chaparrals take on the Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. from Veterans Stadium, on Ross Road next to Del Valle High School.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Del Valle picked up its first win of the year 41-0 over Akins last week and enters the game with a 1-4 record overall and 1-2 in district play. Westlake is undefeated and is trying for its third consecutive perfect season.

Those in the Austin area can watch the game in the video player above. Those outside the Austin area can watch it via the NFHS Network, KXAN’s official Texas high school football streaming partner. A subscription fee is required to stream the game through the NFHS Network.

For Westake, running back Jack Kayser has rushed for 490 yards behind a mammoth offensive line led by TJ Shanahan, who committed to Texas A&M in early September. Brett Skinner has done well after assuming the quarterback role for Paxton Land. Skinner has completed 35 of 45 passes for 582 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jaden Greathouse, committed to Notre Dame, leads the Chaps with 352 receiving yards on 17 catches with four touchdowns. He’s also returned two punts for scores this season.

For the Cardinals, sophomore quarterback Max Gerlich has thrown for 752 yards with six touchdowns this season. Lawrence Falke has caught 12 passes for 415 yards, and more than half his receptions have gone for touchdowns with seven.