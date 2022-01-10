Westlake to name next head football coach Tuesday

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Westlake will name its next head coach Tuesday, taking over for legendary coach Todd Dodge. (KXAN photo)

Westlake will name its next head coach Tuesday, taking over for legendary coach Todd Dodge. (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake High School plans to name its next head football coach Tuesday, and whoever it is will have some big shoes to fill.

Eanes Independent School District superintendent Dr. Tom Leonard will announce who will take over for legendary coach Todd Dodge at noon from Westlake High School’s recital hall.

Dodge announced that he would retire at the end of the 2021 season before it began, and for his final year at the helm, all he did was lead the Chaparrals to a perfect 16-0 season and Class 6A Division II state title. It was the Chaps’ third consecutive state title and Dodge was named the national coach of the year for his efforts.

Five Westlake players signed national letters of intent to play at the NCAA Division I level, including quarterback Cade Klubnik, the Gatorade Texas Player of the Year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE

Schedule subject to change

  • 1/4: Round Rock vs Westwood (boys) | 7 p.m.
  • 1/11: Stony Point vs Hutto (boys) | 7 p.m.
  • 1/18: Bowie vs Austin High (boys) | 8 p.m.
  • 1/25: Liberty Hill vs Cedar Park (girls) | 6:30 p.m.
  • 2/8: Lake Travis vs Westlake (boys) | 7:30 p.m.
  • 2/15: TBD

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss